Heavy rains cause waterlogging in Navi Mumbai

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places over Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan and Goa for today.

mumbai Updated: Jul 07, 2020 21:53 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Asian News International | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Mumbai
Heavily water-logged streets posed trouble for commuters here.
Heavily water-logged streets posed trouble for commuters here. (Praful Gnagurde/HTPhoto)
         

Heavy rainfall on Tuesday caused water logging in Navi Mumbai’s Juinagar area.

Heavily water-logged streets posed trouble for commuters here.

Mumbai was battered with rains even on Sunday resulting in waterlogging in several parts of the city.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places over Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan and Goa for today.

“Strong Wind (speed reaching 50-60 kmph) very likely over Southwest, Westcentral and Northeast Arabian Sea and along and off Gujarat coast; (speed reaching 45-55 kmph) likely over East-central Arabian Sea; Squally Weather (speed reaching 40-50 kmph) along and off Maharashtra-Karnataka coasts. Fishermen are advised not to venture into sea over these areas,” said IMD.

Meanwhile, Rainfall lashed Delhi on Tuesday afternoon as predicted by IMD.

IMD stated, moderate to intense thunderstorm and lightning very likely over Uttrakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Coastal Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal and during next 12 hours.

“Isolated extremely heavy rainfall are also very likely over Assam & Meghalaya during 8th to 11th, Arunachal Pradesh on 9th & 10th, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim and East Uttar Pradesh on 10th & 11th and over Bihar on 10th July,” said IMD.

“Widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely over northeastern states, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Bihar and East Uttar Pradesh from 8 July,” IMD added.

