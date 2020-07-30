e-paper
Home minister rules out handing over Rajput case to CBI

mumbai Updated: Jul 30, 2020 00:49 IST
Surendra P Gangan
Surendra P Gangan
Hindustantimes
         

Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh on Wednesday ruled out handing over the Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and said the Mumbai Police will continue to investigate the case.

Deshmukh on Wednesday chaired a meeting with Mumbai Police officers involved in the investigation, and also met chief minister Uddhav Thackeray after the meeting at the latter’s official bungalow Varsha.

Deshmukh, however, refused to comment on the complaint filed by Rajput’s father KK Singh in a Patna police station and the subsequent investigation by a team of the Bihar Police in Mumbai.

The home minister had, on July 17, said the Mumbai Police were competent enough to probe the case and there was no need of handing over the case to the central agency. His statement had come a day after Rajput’s friend Rhea Chakraborty took to social media appealing to Union home minister Amit Shah to transfer the case to CBI.

“Mumbai Police are probing every possible angle related to the case. We have not come across any foul play. The details will be shared once the probe is completed,” Deshmukh had said then.

Interestingly, after Chakraborty, Nationalist Congress Party MLA and party chief Sharad Pawar’s grand-nephew Rohit Pawar had, last week, demanded a CBI probe in the case.

A day after Rajput’s death, Deshmukh had said that the police are investigating to check the angle of professional rivalry behind the case as reported in the media.

Rajput, 34, was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14. The police had said it to be a case of suicide.

