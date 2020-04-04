How did 55% Maha patients get virus?

mumbai

Updated: Apr 04, 2020 23:05 IST

The Maharashtra government is still attempting to trace how 55% of the total Covid-19 positive patients in the state contracted the Sars-Cov-2 virus.

In 11% of cases, the state has been unable to determine the source of the virus.

The data of 423 persons who tested positive in Maharashtra, which was analysed and compiled by the medical education and drugs department (MEDD), was made available by the state public health department on Saturday.

Of these 423 patients, information on 233 (55%) is still being traced, while data about the source of the virus for 46 persons (11%) has been inconclusive.

An official from the state health department said, “Inconclusive means the respective local bodies were not able to trace the source of the virus in the patients. This is the case for 11%. Whereas, for the 55% of patients, whose source information is awaited, it means the respective local authorities are still tracing the source and are yet to inform the state government.”

Of the 154 cases in which the source of the virus has been traced, 84 (20%) have a travel history, while 60 persons (11%) tested positive after coming in contact with those with travel history.

Figures from a week ago, from the MEDD report (March 27) revealed that 50% (67 persons) of Covid-19 positive patients had travel history; 31% (42 persons) had contact history, and source in 8% (11 persons) was inconclusive. In the report's focus period, the source in 11% (14 persons) was ongoing.

Maharashtra recorded its first case of Covid-19 on March 9, and the patient had a travel history. Eighteen days since, the number of cases among contact persons has superseded those among travellers.

“It is premature to say if this implies that we are at the community transmission stage of the Covid-19 outbreak. More information is needed on the 55% of positive patients. Awaited data means we have not exhausted routes of investigation to find out the source,”said a health department official. “I am certain in some cases, local authorities have found the source, and are yet to convey the information to the state health department. Hence it is not reflecting in the analysis,” he added.