HSC exams after April 15, SSC tests after May 1: Maharashtra minister

The state board will come up with a detailed timetable soon

mumbai Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 01:06 IST
Ankita Bhatkhande
Ankita Bhatkhande
Usually, exams for HSC (Class 12) begin in February, while those for SSC (Class 10) begin in the month of March. However, owing to the Covid-19 outbreak and the ensuing lockdown, the education department has decided to push the exams to April and May.
The higher secondary certificate (HSC) exams are likely to be held after April 15, while those for the secondary school certificate (SSC) are mostly to be held post-May 1, Maharashtra education minister Varsha Gaikwad said on Sunday.

“The exams will be tentatively held during this period and the state board will come up with a detailed timetable with respect to this soon,” said Gaikwad.

While the Maharashtra board is currently accepting the registration forms for HSC and SSC exams, it is expected to give more clarity on the nature of exams soon. Teachers had requested for more clarity on the exam pattern and other specificities, especially because schools continue to remain online in many parts of the state.

The board had earlier announced a 25% reduction in the syllabus for Class 1 to Class 12.

Gaikwad said a decision with respect to reopening schools for the lower classes (Class 1 to Class 8) will be taken soon. “The decision will be taken after assessing the situation in the state and based on the guidelines issued by the health department from time to time,” she added.

