Ideologies of BJP, MNS are different, no scope for an alliance: Devendra Fadnavis

mumbai

Updated: Jan 09, 2020 17:13 IST

Amid speculation of an alliance between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said there was no scope for such a tie-up as their ideologies are different.

Fadnavis and MNS chief Raj Thackeray met in Mumbai on Tuesday evening. “There is a difference in the ideologies of the MNS and BJP. There is no scope for an alliance. It is not possible until our ideologies are different. We can consider it in the future, if the MNS changes its ideology,” he said, at an event in Mumbai.

When asked why the duo met on Tuesday, he said, “We have met many times before.”

This is in contrast to BJP leader Girish Mahajan’s statement on Wednesday. When asked if an alliance was on the cards, Mahajan said, “The BJP and MNS have similar thought processes. Nothing is impossible in politics.”

MNS leader Bala Nandgaonkar had said on Wednesday, “An alliance can be welcomed, if it is on the cards. I am not aware of any final decision or thought within the MNS, but nothing can be ruled out in politics.”

HT had reported of MNS’s indications of reinventing itself with a new ideology and a new identity leaning right, just before the meeting between the two leaders.