Incomplete road in Panvel poses danger to motorists

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 00:51 IST

Navi Mumbai The road repair work taken up by City and Industrial Development Corporation (Cidco) before elections has been left halfway.

The road repair work, which was started in haste before elections, has been stopped. The incomplete work is not only an eyesore but also leading to small accidents.

The internal roads under Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC) are in a pathetic condition.

Bad roads and water problem in PCMC nodes led to polling of 12,399 none of the above (NOTA) votes in Panvel constituency.

Ramesh Giri, executive engineer, Cidco, said, “Road repair work was stopped because of Diwali. It would resume soon. We will try and complete the repair work soon.”

While Cidco said that road work was stooped because of Diwali, residents said that half-done work is more dangerous.

Cidco has repaired a road at Sector 18 in Kamothe with gravel. This has made many bikers skid.

“Gravel is dangerous as bikes slip. I could not balance my bike and fell,” said Dashrath Chavan, 40, a Kamothe resident.

“The road repair work at a fast pace was just taken up to lure voters. The moment elections got over, all the repair work came to a standstill. They ignored the safety aspect and stopped the work,” said Sudeep Raje, 39, a resident of Kharghar.

Regular commuters from Kharghar and other nodes under PCMC have been complaining about pothole-riddled roads and inaction by Cidco.

