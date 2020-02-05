e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 05, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Mumbai News / Infrastructure projects get budget boost

Infrastructure projects get budget boost

India’s richest municipality’s budget for the year was pegged at Rs 33,441.02 crore as against the previous year’s allocation of Rs 30,692.59 crore, an increase of 8.95%.

mumbai Updated: Feb 05, 2020 05:48 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
This year’s focus has been on infrastructure projects, including the Mumbai Coastal Road and the Gargai dam
This year’s focus has been on infrastructure projects, including the Mumbai Coastal Road and the Gargai dam(AP)
         

Mumbai’s municipal commissioner Praveen Pardeshi presented the city’s 2020-21 budget on Tuesday.

India’s richest municipality’s budget for the year was pegged at Rs 33,441.02 crore as against the previous year’s allocation of Rs 30,692.59 crore, an increase of 8.95%.

A significant portion of this is establishment expense, which includes salaries and pensions, has been allocated Rs 10,920 crore.

This year’s focus has been on infrastructure projects, including the Mumbai Coastal Road and the Gargai dam.

The former is a 29-km freeway to be constructed along the city’s western coastline as a south-north corridor spanning Marine Drive in south Mumbai to Kandivli in the north.

The project has been given Rs 2,000 crore for the year, as against a total estimate of Rs 12,000 crore. The road is expected to be complete by the mid-2020s.

The second big project for the year (Rs 503.51 crore) is likely to be Gargai dam, designed to enhance the city’s water supply by up to 440 million litres a day. At present, Mumbai’s daily requirement is at 3,900 million litres a day, but its sources — seven lakes in and around the city — provide only 3,100 million litres a day, leading to a shortfall.

Two major heads that the BMC spends significantly on every year is primary education and health.

This year’s budgetary allocation for education is Rs 2,944.59 crore; for health, it is Rs 4260.34 crore.

tags
top news
S Jaishankar may highlight India’s stance on CAA at Munich meet
S Jaishankar may highlight India’s stance on CAA at Munich meet
Fire breaks out at market in West Bengal’s Siliguri, 5 fire tenders at spot
Fire breaks out at market in West Bengal’s Siliguri, 5 fire tenders at spot
Deal on medical devices, farm products likely during Trump’s India visit
Deal on medical devices, farm products likely during Trump’s India visit
Why Raj Thackeray will find no Bangladeshi in Mumbai
Why Raj Thackeray will find no Bangladeshi in Mumbai
The growing peril of drug-resistant superbugs
The growing peril of drug-resistant superbugs
Homeless, empty stomach, ton against Pak: Jaiswal hits big at U19 WC
Homeless, empty stomach, ton against Pak: Jaiswal hits big at U19 WC
New foreign players make a beeline for Auto Expo 2020
New foreign players make a beeline for Auto Expo 2020
‘Outdated’: Army chief on CAG report on gear shortage in Siachen, Ladakh
‘Outdated’: Army chief on CAG report on gear shortage in Siachen, Ladakh
trending topics
CoronavirusVirat KohliNATA 2020 registrationBPSC Answer KeyDMRC Admit CardArmaan Jain Wedding ListPoco X2 Launch LiveIndia vs Pakistan Live Score

don't miss

latest news

india news

Mumbai News