Infrastructure projects get budget boost

mumbai

Updated: Feb 05, 2020 05:48 IST

Mumbai’s municipal commissioner Praveen Pardeshi presented the city’s 2020-21 budget on Tuesday.

India’s richest municipality’s budget for the year was pegged at Rs 33,441.02 crore as against the previous year’s allocation of Rs 30,692.59 crore, an increase of 8.95%.

A significant portion of this is establishment expense, which includes salaries and pensions, has been allocated Rs 10,920 crore.

This year’s focus has been on infrastructure projects, including the Mumbai Coastal Road and the Gargai dam.

The former is a 29-km freeway to be constructed along the city’s western coastline as a south-north corridor spanning Marine Drive in south Mumbai to Kandivli in the north.

The project has been given Rs 2,000 crore for the year, as against a total estimate of Rs 12,000 crore. The road is expected to be complete by the mid-2020s.

The second big project for the year (Rs 503.51 crore) is likely to be Gargai dam, designed to enhance the city’s water supply by up to 440 million litres a day. At present, Mumbai’s daily requirement is at 3,900 million litres a day, but its sources — seven lakes in and around the city — provide only 3,100 million litres a day, leading to a shortfall.

Two major heads that the BMC spends significantly on every year is primary education and health.

This year’s budgetary allocation for education is Rs 2,944.59 crore; for health, it is Rs 4260.34 crore.