Is Aarey part of SGNP? HC seeks docus for entire Mumbai park

Is Aarey Colony part of the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP)? To answer this question raised by environmentalists, a Bombay high court (HC) bench of chief justice NM Jamdar, in an order on Thursday, asked the forest department to submit original land revenue records of SGNP, notified under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. The next hearing is scheduled for August 5.

Petitioner NGO Vanashakti has sought protection for Aarey Colony, claiming the 2,076.073-hectare stretch is an integral part of SGNP. Metro-3 car shed has been proposed on 33 hectares of Aarey.

The NGO stated that Aarey, categorised as an unclassed forest, was transferred to the state’s forest department in 1969. However, neither the park nor forest officials have the records. “The learned counsel for the forest department would tabulate with reference to the revenue record title of the department recorded in the revenue record for 103.68sqkm of land notified as SGNP,” the order said.

Archit Jaykar, a counsel representing the petitioner, said, “The HC bench said there has to be clarity by placing on record details showing the entire expanse of SGNP. Although the respondents claimed the petition was concerning only 20.76sqkm of missing land, the court asked for survey numbers and details of land forming part of SGNP.”

Vanashakti has made the land transfer claim based on a government document dated July 22, 1980, which it had accessed through an application made under the Right To Information Act. The letter, a communication between the Forest Development Corporation of Maharashtra Limited (FDCM), Nagpur, and the Regional Manager, FDCM, Thane, stated that 2,076.073 hectares of revenue land that was transferred from Aarey Milk Scheme should be included in the national park. “Of the 2,076.073 ha, 575 ha should be extracted for a recreational zone; the remaining will continue to remain a part of the park,” the document states.

“Contrary to the claims, the land records are not missing or lost. It falls within the jurisdiction of SGNP as of today, as it was in 1969, when the department was given the possession of the park. The revenue records for the 2,076 ha land have been presented before the HC. The records for the entire 103.68 sqkm, with all details, will be presented before the next hearing,” said Dinesh Singh, assistant conservator of forest, SGNP, who represented the department at the HC.

Stalin D from Vanashakti, said, “The absence of documents pertaining to the ownership or transfer of 2,076.073 ha is a matter of concern.” “HC has correctly asked the state for the records, which will help us understand how Aarey was removed from the notified area of SGNP,” said activist Zoru Bhathena

