‘IS recruit’ can get call records: Mumbai high court

The Bombay high court on Wednesday allowed alleged Islamic State recruit Areeb Majeed’s application seeking call data records (CDR) of the conversations between his father and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) officers who facilitated his return from Turkey in 2014.

The High Court said in the interest of a fair trial, Majeed was entitled to the CDRs for effective cross-examination of prosecution witnesses. It allowed summoning of nodal officers of the relevant telecom firms to provide CDRs of calls between Majeed’s father, from both his numbers and the NIA officers, and calls between the officers.

The High Court was hearing an appeal filed by Majeed, under section 91 of the CrPC, against the January 10 order of special MCOCA court, which rejected his plea. He said he needed the CDRs to prove he was taken into custody on November 28, 2014 but shown arrested on November 29.

First Published: Mar 28, 2019 05:24 IST