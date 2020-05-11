e-paper
JCB crashes on under-repair Dombivli rail overbridge 

The bridge was dismantled last month

mumbai Updated: May 11, 2020 23:16 IST
Sajana Nambiar
Sajana Nambiar
The excavator lost control and fell on the road below the under-construction Dombivli rail overbridge.
The excavator lost control and fell on the road below the under-construction Dombivli rail overbridge.(HT photo)
         

A JCB at work on the under-construction Dombivli rail overbridge (ROB) lost control and fell from a height of 10 feet on Monday.

The driver sustained minor injuries. As the excavator fell on Rajaji lane below, it pulled along a slab of the bridge.

The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) and the Central Railway started the repair work of the Dombivli ROB this month after the bridge was dismantled in 15 days last month.

The KDMC said incident won’t affect the repair work of the bridge.

“It was a minor accident as the JCB lost balance and crashed on the road below. The driver sustained bruises,” said Sapna Koli, city engineer, KDMC.

The bridge was shut in September 2019 after it was declared unsafe by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay in May 2019.

