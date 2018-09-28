Jealous TV artiste posts lewd comments on colleague’s accounts, arrested

A TV artiste in Mumbai has been arrested for allegedly cyber-stalking and posting lewd comments on the social media accounts of a fellow actor.

Aarey police arrested the 24-year-old woman from Goregaon (east) on Tuesday after she surrendered with her husband.

The 20-year-old complainant alleged that she had posted lewd comments, calling the former a sex worker, on her Facebook, Instagram and Musical.ly profiles.

She said that they both used to work together a few years back. Earlier this year, the accused sent a friend request on Facebook. The complainant then helped the accused by informing her about an audition for a show, and the latter got the work.

Following this, the two became good friends but a couple of months ago, the accused abused the complainant on WhatsApp, saying she gets work because she does “all kinds of faltoogiri (useless work)”.

The complainant then blocked the accused on WhatsApp. Last week, the complainant’s sister and friends called her and told her that the accused woman had posted lewd and defamatory comments on her social media accounts.

The complainant then lodged an FIR at Aarey police station last Thursday. Police found that the accused had moved houses and then contacted her over phone. She came with her husband and surrendered.

The accused woman was arrested under section 354(D) (stalking) of the IPC and 67A (punishment for publishing or transmitting of material containing sexually explicit act, etc., in electronic form) of the IT Act.

A police officer from Aarey police station said the accused woman was produced before a magistrate court and was sent to police custody till September 27. “We are finding out if any other person is involved in the crime,” he said.

