JEE (Main) Day 1: 9.13 lakh students take exam, find it tougher than last year

Close to 9.13 lakh students appeared for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main paper on Sunday, with many candidates finding the paper tougher compared to last year.

Of the candidates who took the exam, 6.46 lakh were male and 2.66 lakh were female. Three candidates were transgenders. Experts agreed that certain sections of the paper were difficult as well as lengthy for students and many anticipated a drop in average scores this year.

“The Chemistry section was very tough compared to the last five years. Many students have complained about this and also said that the Mathematics section was very lengthy,” said Vinay Kumar, MD and CEO of Rao Academy, a coaching institute. Kumar added that except for one or two questions which seem ambiguous, the rest of the questions were from the expected syllabus.

Many pointed out that the paper was mainly based on National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) syllabus, especially the Physics section. “It was a formula-based paper, based mostly out of NCERT syllabus. However, compared to the last couple of years, the Chemistry paper was drawn more from State Board syllabus,” said a spokesperson for IITians PACE, a coaching institute.

Paper I (for BE/B Tech aspirants) was held in the morning slot whereas Paper II (B Arch/B Planning) was conducted in the afternoon slot. While the pen and paper format of JEE-Main was conducted on Sunday, the computer format exam will take place on April 14-15 for which 2.4 lakh students have registered.

Sumit Vyas, one of the candidates from the city, said the Mathematics section was the lengthiest. “Most of us could not attempt the full section as most questions were time-consuming. Algebra was given more importance than calculus in the paper,” he said. Many students are planning to challenge such questions with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), which conducted the exam. Manya Goel, another candidate, thought the problems in most sections were solvable but time was an issue. “Except for a couple of questions in the Chemistry section, I found all other questions to be of medium difficulty level. However, it was difficult to solve the paper in three hours,” she said.

This is the second year that weightage to Class 12 marks has been dropped from JEE altogether. JEE-Main ranks will not include Class 12 marks of students, instead, a candidate has to score above 75% or be in the top 20 percentile of their respective board to be eligible for JEE-Main.