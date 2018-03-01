Kamala Mills Fire: Two BMC officials arrested, charge sheet filed against other accused

Two more Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials were arrested by NM Joshi Marg police station for their alleged role in the Kamla Mills fire on Wednesday. Also, Mumbai police filed a 2,706 page charge sheet against 12 accused arrested in the case, including the owners of 1Above and Mojo’s Bistro.

On December 29, 14 persons were killed and over 50 others were injured after a fire broke out in two roof-top pubs - 1Above and Mojo’s Bistro situated in the Kamala Mills compound in central Mumbai.

“There are no absconding accused in the case. And none of the 12 accused against whom the charge sheet is filed are officials of BMC, because a prosecution sanction is needed for filing charge sheet against government employees,” said a senior police officer, requesting anonymity.

A supplementary charge sheet will be filed against BMC officials once the prosecution sanction is granted, added the officer.

The two arrested BMC officials have been identified as Dinesh Yashwant Mahale, sub-engineer of G-South Ward of BMC, and Sandeep Shivaji Shinde, assistant divisional fire officer of Worli division. The arrested accused have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, and will be produced before a court tomorrow, said Mumbai police spokesperson.

SECTIONS UNDER which the charge sheet is filed

Section 304((Punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder)

Section 337(Causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others)

Section 338(Causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others)

Section 285( Negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible mat­ter)

Section 197(Issuing or signing false certificate)

Section 198(Using as true a certificate known to be false)

Section 465( Punishment for forgery)

Section 471( Using as genuine a forged 1[document or electronic record])

Section 119(Public servant concealing design to commit offence which it is his duty to prevent)

Section 34( Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention)

Section 36 ( Effect caused partly by act and partly by omission) of Indian Penal Code (IPC).