Kandivli sexual assault, murder: 25-yr-old arrested

mumbai

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 00:41 IST

The Samta Nagar police arrested a 25-year-old man on Sunday for allegedly sexually assaulting his 14-year-old neighbour in Kandivli on October 1 and strangling her to death.

The accused had hidden the woman’s body in a sack and took it to Talasari in Palghar. He then dumped it in a nullah at Talasari and burnt it, said the police.

On October 1, the woman’s family lodged a missing complaint after she did not return home. The police filed a case of kidnapping and began the probe. On checking her phone call records, the police discovered that the teen had spoken to the accused, following which he was interrogated. “He kept misleading us and denied being involved in the crime,” senior police inspector Raju Kasbe of Samta Nagar police station said.

On Sunday night, the police found out that the accused was using another phone, and discovered that he had been to Talasari on October 1 based on call data.

“Based on several evidences, we ascertained that he is involved in the crime. On questioning him several times, he confessed to the crime and said he had dumped her body in a nullah in Talasari,” Kasbe said.

On the day of the murder, the accused had called the woman to his home and allegedly sexually assaulted her. When she screamed, he smashed a bottle on her head and strangled her.