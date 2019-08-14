Keeping them safe: Civic body rushes to raze 23 old buildings

mumbai

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 23:57 IST

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has expedited the process to demolish 23 buildings that have been vacated after the Bombay high court (HC) recently rejected their residents’ petitions. Ahead of the monsoon, the BMC declared 499 buildings dilapidated, putting them in C-1 category, which means they need to be vacated. The HC has cleared 23 of the 499 buildings for action.

Of the 23, seven each are in Bandra (H East and West) and Andheri (K East and West), two each in Mulund (T) and Dahisar (R/N), one each in Goregaon (P/S), Malad (P/N), Parel (F/S), Malabar hill (D) and one with the estate department.Prashant Sapkale, assistant commissioner of K-East ward (Andheri), said, “We have disconnected the water and power supply to these buildings. According to the guidelines, we inform the police even before disconnecting water and power and also during eviction.” Kishore Gandhi, assistant commissioner of T ward, said, “The process to disconnect water and power supply will start soon.”

Ashok Khairnar, assistant commissioner of H East ward, said, “We will soon appoint a demolition contractor who will pull down the buildings after due process.”

A senior official from H-West ward, 0said, “Before we disconnect water and power, we have to measure the house and submit a report to the ward, which will help the tenants whenever the building undergoes redevelopment. We have measured the flats in each building and will disconnect the water and power supply this week itself.”

On August 10, HT had reported how disputes among multiple landlords and landlords’ refusal to repairs force tenants to live in such buildings.

First Published: Aug 14, 2019 23:57 IST