Lake levels touch 97.7% amid heavy showers

mumbai

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 00:47 IST

The level of the seven lakes supplying water to the city reached the 97.77% mark on Wednesday following two days of heavy rainfall.

Lakes and dam reservoirs that supply drinking water to Mumbai – Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna and Middle Vaitarna – are likely to reach their total capacity in a few days if it continues to rain like it did on Wednesday.

According to data shared by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the seven lakes supplying water to the city had 14.15 lakh million litres on Wednesday, just 32,000 million litres short of the full capacity, which is around 14.47 lakh million litres. Last year at this time, the water level was 96.30%; in 2017 it was 97.14%. The Bhatsa dam, which caters to 55% of the city’s total water requirement, stood at 97.28% capacity compared to 95.75% at this time in 2018. According to BMC officials, of the total required rainfall for the year, 15% is expected in June, 35% in July and August, followed by 15% in September. The civic body manages to supply 3,750 million liters of water daily against the city’s demand for 4,200 million liters.

Last week, HT had reported that the BMC had announced that Mumbai is unlikely to have water cuts this year, if the city receives sufficient rain in September. In November 2018, the BMC had to announce 10% water cut owing to fear of shortage. Ahead of the monsoon, the water stock in June this year had fallen to 4%. Praveen Darade, additional municipal commissioner, BMC, had said, “Rainfall has been good this year, and we might not have water cuts. But the final decision will be taken in the first week of October.”

First Published: Sep 05, 2019 00:47 IST