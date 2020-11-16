e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 15, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Likely spike in Covid-19 post Diwali will not result in bed shortage in Mumbai: BMC

Likely spike in Covid-19 post Diwali will not result in bed shortage in Mumbai: BMC

mumbai Updated: Nov 16, 2020, 00:13 IST
Mehul R Thakkar
Mehul R Thakkar
More than 14,000 beds are currently available in Covid-19 hospitals in the city.
More than 14,000 beds are currently available in Covid-19 hospitals in the city.(HT Photo)
         

As the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is expecting a possible spike in Covid-19 cases post Diwali, it has also maintained that the possible spike post Diwali would not pose a challenge in Covid-19 bed availability in the city.

Of more than 14,000 beds available in Covid-19 hospitals, 66% are currently vacant, BMC officials said. In categories like intensive care units (ICU), oxygen and ventilators the vacancy rate is between 30% and 60%. BMC said there will not be any impact on bed availability, and if need arises it can increase the bed capacity depending on the requirement.

According to data from BMC’s dashboard, of the 14,456 beds in dedicated Covid-19 hospitals and centres, 9,580 were vacant, as of November 14. In case of ICU beds, of the total 2,003 beds, 803 are available, followed by 5,987 oxygen beds of total 8,689 oxygen beds and 373 ventilators of 1,183 ventilators.

After the Covid-19 outbreak, BMC had come under criticism due to non-availability of beds. To deal with this, starting June, BMC created 24 mini control ward war rooms to regulate the allocation of beds rather than having a single centralised bed allocation control room.

Suresh Kakani, additional commissioner of BMC, said, “The 14-day cycle after Diwali is crucial, and there may be surge up to some extent. But bed availability will not be an issue and citizens don’t need to worry about it. However, they need to be cautious and take precautions to control further spread.”

However, with daily case load going down, several hospitals and nursing homes requested to bring down the cap and reduce Covid-19 beds, but BMC has not allowed the same yet.

BMC had also decided to put several temporary Covid-19 centres on standby or shut them owing to the case load going down. But the state Covid-19 task force has warned against permanently closing down such centres fearing second wave.

Dr Kedar Toraskar, a member of the Covid-19 task force, said, “We understand that daily operations of these centres can be a costly affair but we don’t have to shut them. Instead put them on standby wherein they can be activated anytime in case of any spike in coming days.”

On Sunday, the city reported 577 cases, taking the tally to 269,710, and 15 deaths were reported, taking the toll to 10,573. Further, 244,843 patients have been discharged in Mumbai. The city’s discharge rate is 90.78%. There are 13,532 active cases in Mumbai and the fatality rate is 3.92%. Dharavi recorded only one new case on Sunday and the tally is 3,620 of which 3,282 have been discharged.

top news
Delhi in battle mode to rein in Covid-19 wave
Delhi in battle mode to rein in Covid-19 wave
Bihar likely to have 2 deputy CMs; BJP’s Tarkishore Prasad, Renu Devi frontrunners
Bihar likely to have 2 deputy CMs; BJP’s Tarkishore Prasad, Renu Devi frontrunners
‘No credibility’, India trashes Pak’s claims of Delhi sponsoring terrorism
‘No credibility’, India trashes Pak’s claims of Delhi sponsoring terrorism
Dissension in Congress unit in Bihar spills into the open
Dissension in Congress unit in Bihar spills into the open
Pollution level in Delhi higher this Diwali than last year, says CPCB
Pollution level in Delhi higher this Diwali than last year, says CPCB
Many districts of UP to receive rain and thundershower, says IMD
Many districts of UP to receive rain and thundershower, says IMD
Bihar has set template for Bengal, Assam elections, claims CPI-ML chief
Bihar has set template for Bengal, Assam elections, claims CPI-ML chief
After Ladakh child’s salute goes viral, ITBP honours Nawang: Watch him march
After Ladakh child’s salute goes viral, ITBP honours Nawang: Watch him march
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesAkshay KumarAmit ShahCovid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityUPSC CMS Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In