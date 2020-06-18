e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 18, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Maharashtra adds 3,752 new Covid-19 cases; total tally at 1,20,504

Maharashtra adds 3,752 new Covid-19 cases; total tally at 1,20,504

Maharashtra today also saw discharge of 1,672 patients after recovery, taking their number to 60,838. There are 53,901 people who are active Covid-19 patients and being treated in hospitals, the official said.

mumbai Updated: Jun 18, 2020 21:12 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Mumbai
Maharashtra reported death of 100 people due to coronavirus, taking the toll to 5,751
Maharashtra reported death of 100 people due to coronavirus, taking the toll to 5,751
         

Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally increased by 3,752 cases to 1,20,504 on Thursday, while 100 more patients succumbed to the infection, said a health department official.

The state reported death of 100 people due to coronavirus, taking the toll to 5,751, he said here.

The state today also saw discharge of 1,672 patients after recovery, taking their number to 60,838. There are 53,901 people who are active Covid-19 patients and being treated in hospitals, the official said.

Maharashtra Covid-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,20,504, new cases 3,752, deaths 5,751, discharged 60,838, active cases 53,901, people tested so far 7,17,683.

tags
top news
On Ladakh border incident, China official asked 6 questions. Answers none
On Ladakh border incident, China official asked 6 questions. Answers none
‘Let us get the facts straight’: S Jaishankar’s comeback to Rahul Gandhi barb
‘Let us get the facts straight’: S Jaishankar’s comeback to Rahul Gandhi barb
No soldiers missing after Galwan Valley clash, says Indian Army
No soldiers missing after Galwan Valley clash, says Indian Army
Retweet of PM Modi’s old tweets in Tharoor’s reminder on China’s Ladakh aggression
Retweet of PM Modi’s old tweets in Tharoor’s reminder on China’s Ladakh aggression
Thief, who paid income taxes regularly to hoodwink the law, caught after 10 yrs
Thief, who paid income taxes regularly to hoodwink the law, caught after 10 yrs
Sushant Singh Rajput paid salaries to his staff 3 days before death
Sushant Singh Rajput paid salaries to his staff 3 days before death
Railways to terminate contract with Beijing firm, World Bank’s nod sought
Railways to terminate contract with Beijing firm, World Bank’s nod sought
125 days, Rs 50,000 crore, 25 schemes: Govt’s job push for migrant workers
125 days, Rs 50,000 crore, 25 schemes: Govt’s job push for migrant workers
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaManish SisodiaSushant Singh RajputTS Telangana Inter Result 2020HPBOSE 12th Results 2020 LiveTelangana TS Inter Results 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In