Maharashtra Assembly polls:BJP-Sena’s final tally reaches 161, Cong-NCP’s 98

mumbai

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 00:34 IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) -Shiv Sena combine has won 161 seats, while the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) together won 98 seats in the Assembly elections, the final tally for which was out on Friday. The ruling combine lost 24 seats, while the Opposition alliance got 15 seats more than their 2014 tally.

The BJP had 122 seats in the outgoing Assembly, while the Shiv Sena had 63. In this election, the BJP could win 105 seats and suffered a loss of 17 seats. The Sena’s loss is 7 seats, as it could win only 56 seats.

On the other hand, the NCP turned out to be the biggest gainer among the four main parties. Its tally increased by 13 seats. It has won 54 seats against 41 in the outgoing Assembly.

Significantly, it had lost eight MLAs, who defected either to the BJP or Shiv Sena. The Congress had 42 MLAs in the outgoing assembly. It has gained just two. The strength of the ruling parties along with smaller allies, Rashtriya Samaj Paksh and Jan Surajya Shakti, is 163. On the other hand, the Opposition front’s strength is 107.

It includes 98 of Congress-NCP as well as Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (3), Samajwadi Party (2), Prahar Janshakti Party (2) and one each of Peasants and Workers Party and Swabhimani Paksh.

The remaining 18 seats include 13 independents, All India Majlis E Ittehadul Muslimeen (2) and one each of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, CPI (M) and Krantikari Shetkari Party.

First Published: Oct 26, 2019 00:34 IST