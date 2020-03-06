Maharashtra government forms panel of six ministers to study CAA, NPR

mumbai

Updated: Mar 06, 2020 00:19 IST

On the eve of their government completing 100 days, the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) – a coalition of Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress – appointed a six-member cabinet sub-committee of ministers to take a decision on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and National Population Register (NPR). The allies have had different viewpoints on the issues.

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday announced in the Assembly the formation of the committee, which will be headed by Sena leader and parliamentary affairs minister Anil Parab. Housing minister Jitendra Awhad, minorities minister Nawab Malik (both from NCP), Bahujan welfare department minister Vijay Wadettiwar, dairy development minister Sunil Kedar (both from Congress) and technical education minister Uday Samant (from Sena) are the other members of the committee.

Thackeray said the committee will study CAA and NPR and would recommend steps to be taken by the government. He said a final decision about CAA and NPR will be taken by the state cabinet based on the committee report.