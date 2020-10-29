e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 29, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Maharashtra: Raj Thackeray petitions governor Koshyari over inflated electricity bills

Maharashtra: Raj Thackeray petitions governor Koshyari over inflated electricity bills

Inflated bills have caused resentment among residents; MNS has been agitating on the issue for the past few months

mumbai Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 12:13 IST
Naresh Kamath
Naresh Kamath
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
MNS chief Raj Thackeray.
MNS chief Raj Thackeray.(Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)
         

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray met Maharshtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to demand a reduction in the inflation of electricity bills being sent to the residents of Mumbai.

Speaking to the media, Thackeray said “The governor asked me to talk to [NCP Chief Sharad] Pawar. I will definitely talk or call Pawar and even meet chief minister [Uddhav Thackeray] if needed.”

“The MNS has been agitating about this issue. The power companies say that MERC [Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission] should allow them to lower the bills while MERC says that power companies can do so on their own. In such a case, the state government needs to intervene but is not doing anything. They cannot even take a simple decision,” he alleged.

Also Read: Bombay HC directs BMC to pay salaries to blind employees absent during Covid-19 pandemic

He questioned how people would pay the unusually high bills. “The person who was paying Rs 5,000 is being charged Rs 25,000. How can people who suffered a lockdown afford to pay such inflated bills?” he added.

He said since the governor was the head of the state, he had given the first memorandum to him.

Thackeray came down heavily on the state government, accusing it of dragging its feet on taking a decision. “Restaurants have been allowed to reopen but the temples have not. The trains are still not operational and we are seeing such a rush on the roads. It’s time they take decisions and not drag matters,” he added.

The inflated bills given by the power companies have caused large resentment among the people. Raj Thackeray had also written to his cousin and chief minister Uddhav Thackeray in July, asking him to resolve the issue.

tags
top news
JP Nadda takes a jab at Rahul Gandhi over IAF’s Abhinandan
JP Nadda takes a jab at Rahul Gandhi over IAF’s Abhinandan
‘Demonstrate neutrality’: Congress welcomes Facebook’s India leadership change
‘Demonstrate neutrality’: Congress welcomes Facebook’s India leadership change
Mike Pompeo’s attack on China signals a shift in India’s approach
Mike Pompeo’s attack on China signals a shift in India’s approach
India ‘strongly deplores’ attacks on Macron for tough stance on radical Islam
India ‘strongly deplores’ attacks on Macron for tough stance on radical Islam
Twitter tenders apology over Leh map fiasco: Report
Twitter tenders apology over Leh map fiasco: Report
Former Gujarat CM Keshubhai Patel passes away at 92; PM Modi condoles death
Former Gujarat CM Keshubhai Patel passes away at 92; PM Modi condoles death
BSP’s Mayawati suspends 7 MLAs day after they met Akhilesh Yadav
BSP’s Mayawati suspends 7 MLAs day after they met Akhilesh Yadav
‘President Trump knows he needs India…’: US State Department’s Spokesperson
‘President Trump knows he needs India…’: US State Department’s Spokesperson
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020JP NaddaDelhi Air pollutionKangana RanautIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In