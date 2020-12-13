Maharashtra reports fewer than 5,000 fresh infections for eighth straight day

mumbai

Updated: Dec 13, 2020, 00:43 IST

Maharashtra recorded 4,259 Covid-19 cases on Saturday, the eighth straight day of fewer than 5,000 fresh infections, pushing the state’s tally to 1,876,699.

Active cases stand at 73,542, which is 3.91% of the state’s total infections.

The state’s Covid-19 toll rose to 48,139 as 80 fatalities were reported on Saturday, of which, 50 were from the past 48 hours, 17 from the past week and the 13 deaths were from the period before last week, state health officials said.

Despite no sign of a surge as predicted by experts, the danger has not ended yet as it may happen by January, officials said.

A comparison of the past two months showed that the state has clocked 1,44,934 infections in the first 12 days of October, in November, the figure reduced to 55,587 and this month it has further reduced to 55,053 in the corresponding period. The average per day cases this month so far has come down to 4,587, against 4,632 in November and 12,077 in October for the same period, according to statistics provided by the state health department.

Dr Rahul Pandit, member of the state-appointed task force for the clinical management of critical patients, said that some amount of herd immunity may have been playing a role in the decline of cases, especially in densely populated areas.

“At least in densely populated areas, we may achieve some amount of herd immunity; this is the reason cases are not coming from those areas. No one will accept it because it is yet to be proven, but logically we can think that it is impossible for those living in slums to follow social distancing. Despite that, if people there are fine, then something is preventing the spread,” Dr Pandit said.

He also said that sero surveys in these areas can prove the percentage of herd immunity achieved by them.

Mumbai has maintained its top position in recording fresh cases with 680 cases reported on Saturday, taking the count to 2,90,030. Of them, active cases were 12,520. There were 10 deaths reported and the toll in the city reached 10,965.

Nagpur city recorded 329 cases, second-highest number of fresh cases. Its count stood at 91,078.

Pune city contributed third-highest number of infections in the daily caseload as it has recorded 316 cases. Their tally reached 184,209.

The state has completed a total of 1,16,38,336 Covid-19 tests with 68,199 conducted on Saturday. The positivity rate for the day declined at 6.24%, against the overall positivity rate of the state that stood at 16.13%.

The number of recovered patients reached 1,753,922 with 3,949 recorded in the past 24 hours. The recovery rate remained at 93.46%.