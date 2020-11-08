Maharashtra schools to reopen for classes 9 to 12 week after Diwali

mumbai

Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 10:26 IST

Maharashtra education minister Varsha Gaikwad on Saturday said that schools will reopen for students studying in classes 9 to 12 during a video conference held by chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.

The chief minister asked authorities to exercise maximum caution as a second-wave of the coronavirus can be seen gripping parts of Europe and the US.

He asked school administrations across the state to restart schools for the students keeping in mind all safety protocols.

“We need to be extra cautious after Diwali. Quarantine centres in schools cannot be shut. The local administration can take decisions regarding alternative places for classrooms. Sanitization of schools, coronavirus tests for teachers and other precautions are a must,” he said, according to PTI.

Thermal checking on entry and RT-PCR tests have been made mandatory for students and teachers respectively.

State education minister Varsha Gaikwad said that teachers will undergo mandatory RT-PCR coronavirus tests between November 17 and 22. “Schools will reopen on November 23, and students will undergo thermal checking at entry,” she said.

Keeping in view the coronavirus preventative measures, she said that one student will be seated at every desk. Classes also shall be held on alternate days.