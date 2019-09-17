Maharashtra transport corporation confirms job candidates submitted fake experience docus

mumbai

An internal probe conducted by the Maharashra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has revealed that work experience certificates submitted by candidates, who were appoi-nted as traffic inspectors last year, were fake. The probe revea-led that the transport companies which the employees claimed they had worked for previously, do not exist. The probe has also held a former MSRTC general manager (GM) accountable for issuing a fake work experience certificate to an employee, des-pite the fact that he did not hold the qualifications needed for the post at the time of the application.

After HT published a report on January 22 about MSRTC employees submitting fake certificates at the time of their appointment as traffic inspectors in 2017-18, the state-run corporation conducted a probe through its security and vigilance department. In June, the department submitted the report to personnel department. A copy of the inquiry report has been accessed by HT.

MSRTC vice-chairman and managing director Ranjit Singh Deol said, “After HT’s report was published, we conducted a thorough probe into the irregularities during the recruitment. We will take appropriate action against the guilty and have started taking corrective measures by changing the existing recruitment policy to weed out the flaws.”

During the probe, the department verified all the certificates submitted by the 82 employees recruited as traffic inspectors last year.

MSRTC had recruited 82 candidates for the post of traffic inspectors. The candidates were required to have a year’s experience as traffic inspector or senior clerk in a travel/transport company. The report stated that at least 11 certificates were found to be completely fake. It also revealed that some other candidates had named companies that do not exist. According to the probe report, some candidates had never worked in the travel companies in whose names the certificates were submitted, while some others did not work in job profile required for the job.

Rajendra Mojad, who was the only existing MSRTC employee among the 82 recruited as traffic inspectors, had received a certificate of fake experience by the then general manager, who has also been found guilty in the report. “While Mojad claimed that he had worked as a clerk at the MSRTC head office, the then GM (traffic) issued him a certificate which stated that he had worked as a traffic controller in the head office. However, Mojad was working as a conductor and was an office bearer of a union before applying for this post. The GM did not apply due diligence while issuing it,” the report says.

