Maharashtra will publish text books in Braille from next academic year

mumbai

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 23:46 IST

To help visually-impaired students, the state government has decided to start publishing school text books in braille from the next academic year (2020-2021). State school education minister Ashish Shelar made the announcement on Tuesday, while speaking at the launch of a guide published in braille for Class 10 students in Nashik. The guide was published by The Blind Welfare Organisation (India).

“We have decided to publish the text books in braille as well. The decision was taken in the recently held board meeting of Balbharati. From the next academic year, visually-impaired students will be able to get text books in braille.” The Maharashtra State Bureau of Textbook Production and Curriculum Research, popularly known as Balbharati, is the stat book publisher. It publishes text books in eight languages – English, Hindi, Marathi, Urdu, Kannada, Telugu, Sindhi and Gujarati. Braille will be ninth language in which it will soon begin publishing the textbooks.

First Published: Sep 10, 2019 23:46 IST