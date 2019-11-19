Mahim school gets legal aid clinic for mentally disabled

mumbai

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 00:41 IST

The Maharashtra State District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) on Monday inaugurated a legal aid clinic at Canossa Special School in Mahim for mentally disabled students of the school.

Yatin Game, secretary of DLSA, who inaugurated the clinic, said it will provide weekly counselling sessions to parents of the students. It will also have women lawyers to help tackle complaints of rape or molestation. “As part of our outreach programme, we are trying to get volunteers to reach out to minority groups. This is when we realised that a centre needs to be set up for mentally disabled people. As there is already a school at Mahim for these students, the clinic was set up there,” said Game.

He, however, added that though the clinic is inside school premises, it would be open to locals who want to consult experts at the clinic.

“Our main aim is to empower these children, but women and children from the neighbourhood can approach us at the clinic for guidance,” Game added.

Dolphy D’Souza, project lead-Mumbai, commonwealth human rights initiative, who assisted DLSA to set up the clinic, said they are working to create more paralegal volunteers and plan to set up similar clinics at police stations as well.

“There is a different approach that one requires when it comes to understanding the problems and providing legal assistance to children with special needs. A clinic such as this is a welcome step for our students,” said Sister Catherine, who would co-ordinate the working of the clinic for students at Canossa.

“The clinic is open to help people in any kind of legal issue. For example, one can also approach us with serious issues such as rape and molestation. The concerned person at the clinic can then guide them towards the right office,” said D’Souza.

Last year, DLSA hosted a paralegal volunteer training workshop at Bandra where about 30 transgender persons were trained to provide aid at police stations, assist lawyers and help them during Lok Adalat sessions.

.