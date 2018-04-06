Major fire engulfs commercial building in Pydhonie, no injuries reported

A major fire broke out on the third floor of Building number 91 at Nagdevi cross lane in Pydhonie around 1am on Friday. No injuries were reported, however, the blaze engulfed the commercial sections of the building and heavy monetary loss is estimated. The fire officials, along with 14 fire engines and 10 jumbo tankers, rushed to the spot immediately and brought it under control by 4.40 am.

Fire officials said that the fire broke out due to a cylinder blast, but the exact cause will be confirmed after a report. The fire broke out in a ground plus three structure and was confined to the second and third floor. The fire level soon escalated to 4, which is considered as a major fire.

The building was partly commercial and partly residential. A senior official from the disaster management team said, “The entire structure is wooden and is one of the cess structures of south Mumbai. There were three cylinder blasts reported inside the structure. There was a blast in the meter room, which escalated the situation.”

Chief fire officer, P Rahangdale, said, “The situation is stable and no one is injured. It was a MHADA structure and all the residents were successfully evacuated. The entire fire team has averted a Kalbadevi like situation.”

Fire officials said that they faced difficulties during fire fighting operation owing to congested structures in the entire area. The area has narrow lanes and houses several commercial establishments. The fire was completely doused around 9am.