e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 27, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Mumbai News / Malavika’s Mumbaistan: Question-Hour at the Traffic Lights

Malavika’s Mumbaistan: Question-Hour at the Traffic Lights

POETICLICENSE: Introducing an occasional new department: Rhymes for our times...

mumbai Updated: Jan 28, 2020 01:05 IST
Malavika Sangghvi
Malavika Sangghvi
Hindustan Times
         

Whose daughter is it who scampers,

Hurtling through the rush-hour snarl,

Caught between the traffic lights,

She runs as if a jagged knife,

Through your car window, you spy a parallel life,

On which platform will her train arrive,

Will she make it home on time?

How deep is the Grand Canyon,

What did you do all day,

Why do friends become frenemies,

Have the kids gone down to play,

Did you take your supplements,

Has your bed become too wide,

Will you speak your truth someday,

Which secrets will you hide,

Who wakes you in the morning,

Who stirs your cup of tea,

Who stalks you on Facebook,

Who will never let you be?

Which new development blocks your sea view,

Who stole the key to your soul,

Tell me why the world goes round,

Will you have change for the next toll,

Who will take your midnight call,

Will they even care,

Tonight, will you dare to post your primal scream,

Or share your prime-time despair?

Whose daughter runs through twilight

Moving like a breeze,

Her skin as taut as a muffled drum,

Her worn-out shirt has a cuff undone,

Her ragged, scrawny silhouette,

Scraggy hair and cut-price jeans,

Fleeing wraith on spindly legs,

To catch the last train home?

Who’ll string the beads of your existence,

Who’ll mark the passing of your days,

Who has the time to listen

Who has the words to explain

Someone’s daughter is running

Is there any one home who waits,

To answer all her questions

And tell her it’s not too late

Or why those she would least expect,

Had left, along the way

Or how love can turn to hate,

And why those that she had needed most,

Chose to stay away?

— MS

Mumbai Poem/1

tags
top news
‘Inappropriate’: LS Speaker on European Parliament’s resolutions on CAA
‘Inappropriate’: LS Speaker on European Parliament’s resolutions on CAA
Amit Shah asked Kejriwal for his stand on Sharjeel. He responds with 3 barbs
Amit Shah asked Kejriwal for his stand on Sharjeel. He responds with 3 barbs
‘Leave him, leave him’: Amit Shah as crowd pummels man for anti-CAA slogans
‘Leave him, leave him’: Amit Shah as crowd pummels man for anti-CAA slogans
‘What is name of that bowler’: Jadeja, Manjrekar in another Twitter banter
‘What is name of that bowler’: Jadeja, Manjrekar in another Twitter banter
‘They called me panda, now they call me macho; was hurt when RCB dropped me’
‘They called me panda, now they call me macho; was hurt when RCB dropped me’
Nissan confirms launch of compact SUV, rival to Brezza and Venue, in 2020
Nissan confirms launch of compact SUV, rival to Brezza and Venue, in 2020
‘Out to karna hi hai, ab inko maaro bhi’: Akhtar on India pacers’ attitude
‘Out to karna hi hai, ab inko maaro bhi’: Akhtar on India pacers’ attitude
BJP’s ‘tukde’ charge at Shaheen Bagh vs Yashwant Sinha’s ‘drama’ jibe on CAA
BJP’s ‘tukde’ charge at Shaheen Bagh vs Yashwant Sinha’s ‘drama’ jibe on CAA
trending topics
Kapil MishraSimi GarewalCTET 2020Shaheen BaghHappy Republic Day Patriotic wishesRepublic Day 2020 QuotesDSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2020India vs New Zealand Live ScoreAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

india news

Mumbai News