e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 20, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Man accused of killing employee in Dongri arrested by Mumbai Police from Uttar Pradesh

Man accused of killing employee in Dongri arrested by Mumbai Police from Uttar Pradesh

mumbai Updated: Sep 20, 2020 23:54 IST
Manish K Pathak
Manish K Pathak
         

Dongri police on Saturday arrested a man from Uttar Pradesh (UP) near the Nepal border, who along with an associate had allegedly killed his employee and fled the city. The accused, Bablu Yadav, 29, had hit the deceased on the head with a stone slab over a monetary dispute. Yadav’s associate is still wanted in the case and police are looking for him.

According to police, Yadav came to Mumbai in 2006 and started working as a carpenter. The victim, Mukesh Gupta, 30, also from UP, started working with Yadav as a carpenter, said senior inspector Avinash Dharmadhikari of Dongri police station.

Yadav got a small contract at an apartment in Dongri where Gupta and the absconding accused were also working. The incident occurred on September 15 when an argument took place between Yadav and Gupta. Yadav along with the absconding accused hit a stone slab on Gupta’s head and fled, added Dharmadhikari.

The Dongri police got information about the incident and rushed to the spot. They found Gupta lying in a pool of blood and rushed him to JJ Hospital where he was declared dead. “During the inquiry, police learnt that Yadav and Gupta had disputes over the distribution of money from the carpentry work,” added Dharmadhikari.

A police team went to UP and found out that Yadav had gone to Nepal. Police convinced his family to ask him to return from Nepal. As soon as he came back, Mumbai Police nabbed him and brought him to Mumbai on Sunday. He was produced in court and was remanded in police custody till September 28.

top news
LAC standoff: Corps commander-level talks expected on Monday
LAC standoff: Corps commander-level talks expected on Monday
Amid China’s actions across Indo-Pacific, 2nd Quad meeting slated to be held in Tokyo in Oct
Amid China’s actions across Indo-Pacific, 2nd Quad meeting slated to be held in Tokyo in Oct
DC vs KXIP: Delhi Capitals beat KXIP in Super Over
DC vs KXIP: Delhi Capitals beat KXIP in Super Over
PM to lay foundation stone of 9 highway projects in Bihar on Monday
PM to lay foundation stone of 9 highway projects in Bihar on Monday
‘Strongly condemn aggression towards deputy chairman’: Rajnath Singh
‘Strongly condemn aggression towards deputy chairman’: Rajnath Singh
DC vs KXIP: Ashwin picks 2 wickets in an over, then walks off injured
DC vs KXIP: Ashwin picks 2 wickets in an over, then walks off injured
Western Railways to increase Mumbai local train services from Monday
Western Railways to increase Mumbai local train services from Monday
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
IPL 2020IPL 2020, DC vs KXIP LiveParliament Monsoon Session LiveKangana RanautIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 UpdatesUrmila Matondkar

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In