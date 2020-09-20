Man accused of killing employee in Dongri arrested by Mumbai Police from Uttar Pradesh

mumbai

Updated: Sep 20, 2020 23:54 IST

Dongri police on Saturday arrested a man from Uttar Pradesh (UP) near the Nepal border, who along with an associate had allegedly killed his employee and fled the city. The accused, Bablu Yadav, 29, had hit the deceased on the head with a stone slab over a monetary dispute. Yadav’s associate is still wanted in the case and police are looking for him.

According to police, Yadav came to Mumbai in 2006 and started working as a carpenter. The victim, Mukesh Gupta, 30, also from UP, started working with Yadav as a carpenter, said senior inspector Avinash Dharmadhikari of Dongri police station.

Yadav got a small contract at an apartment in Dongri where Gupta and the absconding accused were also working. The incident occurred on September 15 when an argument took place between Yadav and Gupta. Yadav along with the absconding accused hit a stone slab on Gupta’s head and fled, added Dharmadhikari.

The Dongri police got information about the incident and rushed to the spot. They found Gupta lying in a pool of blood and rushed him to JJ Hospital where he was declared dead. “During the inquiry, police learnt that Yadav and Gupta had disputes over the distribution of money from the carpentry work,” added Dharmadhikari.

A police team went to UP and found out that Yadav had gone to Nepal. Police convinced his family to ask him to return from Nepal. As soon as he came back, Mumbai Police nabbed him and brought him to Mumbai on Sunday. He was produced in court and was remanded in police custody till September 28.