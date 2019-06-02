Man beaten to death in Mumbai, councillor’s husband, 6 others held

The Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) police arrested seven people on Saturday for allegedly murdering a 56-year-old man and attacking his two friends with iron rods on Friday in Bandra. One of the accused is identified as Salim Qureshi, the husband of local corporator Gulnaz Qureshi.

The victim has been identified as Aamir Shaikh alias Babubhai. Shaikh’s friend, Mohammad Sayyed, had criticised Bandra corporator Gulnaz and a builder, in a social media post.

According to the police, Sayyed and Shaikh had opposed the slum redevelopment project undertaken by the builder in Bharat Nagar, Bandra. On the other hand, a group of residents, along with Gulnaz, had supported the project and formed a housing society.

Sayyed and Shaikh claimed that the society was acting illegally and against the interests of the residents. The duo also formed their own housing society and appointed themselves its office bearers. Both the groups would often hurl accusations against each other, the police said.

On Thursday, Sayyed posted a video on social media, reportedly criticising the builder and the councillor. The police said the video angered Salim.

On Friday around 10.45pm, Salim, along with 21 others, allegedly went to Sayyed’s home and assaulted him with iron rods, said police. “Shaikh and their friend, Tariq Ali Khan, were at Sayyed’s home. They tried to rescue Sayyed. However, one of the accused punched Shaikh in his face and he fell, after which the others assaulted him with iron rods,” said an officer from BKC police station.

After the mob dispersed, the locals rushed the trio to a nearby hospital, where Shaikh was declared dead upon arrival.

Angry locals then marched to the police station, demanding the immediate arrest of the attackers.

The next morning, the police arrested seven people including Salim, and booked them for murder, voluntarily causing hurt, rioting and being part of an unlawful assembly. Senior inspector Kalpana Gadekar said they are on the lookout for 15 others in the case and are also investigating if there are more people involved.

HT tried contacting Gulnaz on the issue. However, her phone was switched off.

First Published: Jun 02, 2019 06:00 IST