Man drowns in Mumbai’s Dharavi creek, body yet to be found

mumbai

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 00:33 IST

A man in his early 20’s is suspected to have drowned in a creek at Dharavi that connects to Mithi River on Sunday afternoon. Mehboob Mazhar Shaikh’s body is yet to be found, police said.

According to the police, Shaikh, along with his friends, had gone to the creek to enjoy the rainfall. While venturing into the creek, Shaikh got caught in the current and was pulled into the water. His friends raised an alarm and alerted the fire brigade and the police. A team of fire brigade personnel along with police officers started the search operations. However, till the time of going to press, Shaikh’s body was untraceable.

Meanwhile, the Kharghar police and the fire brigade officials could not trace the fourth student, who got washed away in stream near Pandavkada waterfalls on Saturday morning, along with three of her friends. The police used drones to find the student, Neha Dama, 18, a resident of Kopar Khairane.

Pradeep Tidar, senior inspector, Kharghar police station, said, “We used drones to locate the girl but did not find her. We will continue the operation on Monday.” (With inputs from Pranab Jyoti Bhuyan)

First Published: Aug 05, 2019 00:12 IST