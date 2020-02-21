Man gets 12-yr jail term for minor’s rape

mumbai

Updated: Feb 21, 2020 00:57 IST

A special Pocso court on Thursday sentenced a gardener employed with a housing society to 12 years imprisonment for repeatedly sexually assaulting and raping a 12-year-old differently-abled girl in 2016 and 2017.

The court also ordered the convict to pay a fine of ₹35,000, which would be given to the girl as compensation. The convict worked in the same building as a gardener and sweeper where the victim resided with her parents.

The girl told the court that the first incident took place in 2016. Public prosecutor Geeta Sharma relied on the testimony of girl which was corroborated by medical evidence.