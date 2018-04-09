Man gets woman’s number from social networking site, held for cyber-stalking

A 28-year-old man was arrested by the city crime branch for allegedly sexually harassing and cyber-stalking a housewife from Andheri (East) after acquiring her number from a social networking site.

The police are now finding out who uploaded her number on the platform. According to the Andheri police, the complainant, a resident of Andheri (East) received lewd comments from an unknown number on April 3 where the person kept asking her to meet him. When she did not respond, he called her asking for another woman. Upon asking him to never call back, the accused kept using different numbers to call her and send obscene messages. The couple then approached the Andheri police station where an FIR was registered.

The crime branch ran a parallel probe and arrested the accused based on technical evidence. He was booked under sections 354 D of the IPC and 67 A of the IT Act.