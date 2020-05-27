e-paper
Man killed, one injured for objecting sale of marijuana

mumbai Updated: May 27, 2020 19:11 IST
Pratik Salunke
A 26-year-old man was murdered in Ghatkopar after he and his friends indulged in a quarrel with four persons who were selling marijuana and alcohol in a slum on Tuesday night.

The deceased was identified as Sarfaraz Khan. Two persons — Abdul Latif Shaikh, 34, and Yogesh Shah, 32, — were arrested and police are looking for two more persons.

According to Ghatkopar police, the complainant in the case, Allahrakh Shaikh, 32, had come to meet his mother who lives in Ramrahim Mitra Mandal area in Ghatkopar (West).

“Since the beginning of the lockdown, Allahrakh was living with his friend at Parksite in Vikhroli and decided to meet his mother in Ghatkopar along with two of his friends which included the deceased Sarfaraz and one Salman,” said Madan Patil, police inspector, Ghatkopar police station.

Allahrakh reached Ghatkopar on Tuesday night when he indulged in an altercation with four persons. As per his complaint, he objected Abdul who was selling marijuana and alcohol. Further, Abdul and his friends had also indulged in an argument with a woman living near Allahrakh’s residence.

During commotion, Sarfaraz was attacked with sword and knife. He succumbed to his grievous injuries. Salman too was injured in the attack and was hospitalised. The police were informed who have traced two persons and a case has been registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder) among others.

