Man kills father with iron rod for assaulting mother, held

Arnala Coastal police arrested a 28-year-old man on Wednesday for allegedly bludgeoning his father with an iron rod and killing him. Police said the accused took the step after getting fed up with his father for repeatedly assaulting the mother.

Sub-inspector of Arnala police Ramesh Gaikwad said the accused, Mavin D’souza, 28, runs a medical store in Arnala while his father, Wilson, 51, had retired a few years ago.

Wilson used to assault his wife after getting drunk, which Mavin could not bear to see, police said. On Tuesday evening, a fight broke out between Wilson and his wife. Mavin, in a fit of rage, bludgeoned Wilson with an iron rod and killed him.

The police arrested Mavin on Wednesday under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC. “He was produced before the Vasai court and has been remanded in police custody till March 4,” said Gaikwad.

First Published: Feb 28, 2019 10:26 IST