Man smashes vehicles on a drive, gets thrashed by locals

A 21-year-old man was arrested by the Navghar police in Bhayander (East) after locals thrashed him for smashing four vehicles and around 12 bikes on Thursday night.

The accused, Omkar Sanjay Halwai, a resident of Sujata Apartments, Bhayander (East), had borrowed his cousin’s WagonR for a drive.

First he drove to Navghar Road, then to Bhayander West, Maxus Mall, and to Golden Nest, smashing vehicles on his way, said an official.

After smashing the vehicles, he sped away, before locals put up a barricade and stopped the car. They thrashed him and took him to the Bhayander police station where he was arrested. “As the car passed by the night patrolling team, we also chased the car and cornered it at the spot,” said the official.

He partially destroyed an Omni van, two auto rickshaws, a car and at least 12 bikes, injuring a few persons in the process, said the official.

“Fortunately, there were no casualties,” said the official. The man was arrested under section 279 and 337 of the Indian Penal Code and section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act.

He was produced before the Thane court on Friday afternoon, said the official.