Maratha versus OBC: Caste can be a shadow on Maharashtra politics

With the state legislature clearing the Maratha reservation bill, the stage seems set for a Marathas versus Other Backward Class (OBC) tussle that is likely to first get played out in the court. The verdict is still out on whether the fracas between two of the most dominant communities will lead to political polarisation in 2019 polls.

While the state’s legislation promises Marathas 16% quota over the existing 52% reservation in the state, OBCs are wary that such a provision will not pass judicial scrutiny, resulting in dilution of their own quota. OBC groups are now waiting for the state to issue the notification to implement the quota before they can move court. If they challenge the reservation, they will earn the ire of the Marathas.

Anticipating legal challenge, Vinod Patil, one of the coordinators of the Maratha Kranti Morcha, on Friday filed a caveat in the Bombay high court. “I filed a caveat to ensure the quota is not stayed without Marathas getting their representation. Some negative groups may move court even though most communities and sections of society have welcomed this reservation,” said Patil.

Until recently, OBC leaders had backed or taken a neutral stand over Maratha reservation, but with the bill getting a go-ahead, a section of community leaders are now openly antagonistic towards the 16% quota and the way the bill has been framed.

Marathas make up nearly 30-32% of the state population (including Kunbi-Marathas, who come under OBC), while OBCs, including 346 castes along with nomadic tribes, are nearly 50% of the state population. “We plan to move court against Maratha reservation. We are first waiting for the report submitted by the commission to be made public. There are many grounds on which the reservation can be challenged,” said Chandrakant Bavkar, president of OBC Sangharsh Samanvay Samiti.

One of the grounds to challenge the reservation is the population figures and other numerical data that OBCs say is half-baked. Sachin Rajurkar, general secretary, Rashtriya OBC Mahasangh, said community leaders had strong objection over the quantum of the Maratha population of 32% projected by the community. “We have been demanding caste-based census, so the actual population is ascertained. It is only on the basis of this that a quota can be given,” he said.

No OBC politician across any party has openly objected to the Maratha reservation bill to avoid alienating the Maratha community, which has a decisive influence on nearly 75 of the 288 constituencies, ahead of polls. But several OBC leaders across party lines have panned the amendment, especially the quantum of quota, and are willing to indirectly support the legal challengers.

“Our problem with this bill begins with the way Marathas have been categorised as socially and educationally backward. This nomenclature is used for all backward class citizens in the Constitution,” said an OBC politician. He said that once Marathas are branded backward, there was no going back.

Despite the disquiet among OBCs, political observers are not sure whether this community, seen as support base of the BJP, will turn against it. “It is too early to talk about possible political repercussions or polarisation as a lot would depend on the fate of the legislation in the courts. If it gets stayed, the BJP will face brickbats from Marathas. If it does not, the party will milk the issue ahead of polls, but may lose loyalty of some sections of the OBC,” said political analyst Prakash Bal.

A senior Congress leader said, “We will lose a chunk of our Maratha support if the government is successful with their legislation. But if there’s a legal hurdle like a stay, it may help us. OBCs generally don’t vote en block, but we may be able to woo Dhangars (shepherds), who will be unhappy now.’’

Dhangars have been demanding their inclusion in the Scheduled Tribe category for reservation, but the government is yet to decide on it. He said the caste and community leaders had most to benefit in this wrangle, as all political parties will want to have a face from each of the prominent castes to protect their interests.

First Published: Dec 01, 2018 14:19 IST