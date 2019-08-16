MBA admissions hurdle: SC orders status quo on autonomy of JBIMS

mumbai

Admissions to master of business administration (MBA) and master of management (MMS) courses in Maharashtra have further been delayed after the Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday directed the state to maintain the “status quo” regarding the autonomy of Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies (JBIMS).

In a plea against the HC decision to declare JBIMS as an autonomous institute, the SC bench of justice Indu Malhotra and Indira Banerjee on Wednesday decided to continue the stay on admissions.

On July 25, the Bombay high court (HC) had directed the state to rework MBA and MMS admissions by treating JBIMS as an autonomous institute. Following this, 39 management students, who were admitted at JBIMS under the 70% home-university quota, filed a plea in HC, arguing they risked losing their seats in an autonomous college.

“Over 34,000 students have gone through the admissions process hoping to secure seats in Maharashtra colleges for MBA in the 2019-21 session. However, the process had been delayed by over two months, and any further delay will now have a severe impact on our academics and internships,” Kshitij Kapoor, an MBA aspirant from Delhi said.

Many students took to Twitter to share their concern and have blamed the Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) as well as the state Common Entrance Test (CET) cell for this “mess”.

The state CET cell, which has held back the first college allotment list for management programmes in view of the ongoing matter, decided to further postpone issuing it until the next hearing.

“Directions from the court will be followed and students will be informed about the progress. We hope to continue admissions soon,” said an official from DTE.

The next hearing is now scheduled for August 28.

