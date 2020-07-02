e-paper
Member of state's Covid-19 task force tests positive

Member of state’s Covid-19 task force tests positive

mumbai Updated: Jul 02, 2020 00:34 IST
Eeshanpriya MS
Eeshanpriya MS
Hindustantimes
         

A crucial member of the Covid-19 task force of nine doctors appointed by Maharashtra government in April, tested positive for Covid-19. He is recovering at a private hospital in Mulund since the past two days. His condition is stable and is showing improvement because of treatment, said his colleagues.

Confirming the news, a senior member in the government said, “He tested positive for Covid-19. He has been unwell for a few days. Now for the past couple of days, he is recovering in a hospital in the city. He is doing better than earlier.”

The member quoted above said on Wednesday, “There is a possibility that he may require to get plasma therapy. A decision about that will be taken tomorrow.”

Plasma therapy is normally given to patients showing serious symptoms of Covid-19, and to patients who are critically ill due to Covid-19.

The Maharashtra government appointed a task force of nine doctors in April, primarily tasked with bringing down the mortality due to Covid-19 in the state.

