MMRC to build Covid care facilities in Dahisar and Borivli

mumbai Updated: May 24, 2020 23:27 IST
Tanushree Venkatraman
Two more Covid care facilities will soon come up in the city. The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) is constructing an isolation facility with 800 beds (which includes 200 oxygenated beds) at the Dahisar check naka and 250-bed high dependency units and intensive care units with dialysis facilities at Kanderpada, near Borivili RTO office.

An official from MMRC said that the work, which started a couple of days back, is being undertaken on a war-footing and is expected to be completed in the next two weeks.

The state government has asked various agencies to build isolation and quarantine facilities to ramp up health infrastructure in the city. Recently, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) constructed a 1,023-bed facility for non-critical patients at the Bandra Kurla Complex grounds.

MMRC is constructing the underground 33.5 km Colaba-Bandra-Seepz metro corridor in the city.

