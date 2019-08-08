More financial power to administration: BMC withdraws plan

mumbai

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 00:12 IST

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday withdrew a proposal meant to give more financial powers to its administration and the mayor, after councillors said it would dilute powers of the standing committee.

A day earlier, BMC had proposed amending the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act, 1888, to allow assistant commissioners and other ward officials to approve work proposals up to ₹2.5 crore (from the current ₹50 lakh) without seeking a nod from various committees.

The proposal also sought to give more financial powers to the municipal commissioner and the mayor.

The BMC had said this was done to reduce administrative hurdles and speed up work. Opposition leader Ravi Raja said, “We met with the commissioner and raised objections over this proposal. We explained that this would encroach upon powers of the committee and the ward committee too. ”

Meanwhile, after a ₹200-crore proposal was put forth to carry out repairs on Bhabha Hospital, it was found that the contractor would sub-lease the work to a blacklisted contractor.

Committee members rejected the proposal and asked for an inquiry by the vigilance department against such contractors involved with repair work in civic hospitals.

