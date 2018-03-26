Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train: Enjoy rotating seats, coffee makers, towel warmers, fast food

A business class coach, separate toilets and washrooms for the specially-abled, fast food vendors on-board and rotating seats are among some of the new features that will be introduced in the country’s first bullet train that will run between Mumbai and Ahmedabad.

The 35 bullet trains with 10 coaches, which will initially run on this route, will have one business class coach and nine standard coaches each. Senior officials of the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL), the nodal agency implementing the project, said the bullet trains will have operational advanced technologies as compared to existing Indian trains, and a variety of passenger amenities.

The train will have 70 services between Mumbai and Ahmedabad and will ferry 40,000 passengers by 2023. NHSRCL will study the passenger demand to decide introduction of monthly passes and changing station halts. The business class coach will have leg rests, luggage space and staff rooms including refrigerators, boiling water, tea maker, coffee maker and hand towel warmers.

The prominent feature to be introduced is the separate toilets and washrooms for women, men and specially-abled passengers. There will also be a multi-purpose coach for feeding mothers or sick persons, which will have a folding bed, baggage rack and mirrors. The seats of the train will have automatic rotation facility, which will help passengers enjoy the view in the direction in which the train is moving. On-board fast food sellers will also be allowed on the train.

“We are finalising the designs of the BKC station and the underground water tunnel. We expect to start the construction work by the year-end,” said Achal Khare, managing director of NHSRCL. To maintain passengers’ safety, a special general inspection train will ply on the tracks once in 10 days to check the tracks. A block between 12.00am to 6.00am will be operated every day and trains will run only after a safety confirmation. Apart from Thane and Sabarmati, another depot will be set up in Surat for assembling the parts of the bullet train and testing it on the tracks.

A bullet train should be tested for 10,000km before it is operated.

However, land acquisition is still a matter of concern for NHSRCL. 108 villages including 39 in Thane, 73 in Palghar and 5 in Mumbai will have to be acquired and more than 10,000 people will be affected by the project. NHSRCL is facing resistance from villagers in Palghar.