Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train: Land acquisition starts in Palghar

The local administration and National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) have started the process of acquiring land for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project in Mumbai’s neighbouring Palghar district.

Sixty-five hectares from the district will be required for the construction work, which includes elevated track, pillars and a service road. Of the 28 villages from where the land will be taken, 26 have been issued notices.

After 15 days, the NHSRCL will form a team to discuss the land acquisition with villagers. The Maharashtra government will decide the cost of the land, which will then be discussed with the owners.

The target to acquire the land in Palghar is December 2018, as the NHSRCL plans to start the construction in the area in early 2019. “The teams will talk to individual land owners after 15 days of issuing the detailed list of the villages from where the land will be required for the project,” said an NHSRCL official.

Land acquisition is a matter of concern for the NHRCL. The entire project will need 1,500 hectares. A majority of land acquisition will have to be done in Gujarat, while 350 hectares will be from Maharashtra. In Mumbai, the land from Bandra-Kurla Complex and 108 villages in Thane and Palghar districts will be used for the project. More than 10,000 people are likely to be affected. NHRCL is facing resistance from villagers in Diva and Palghar.

Thirty-five bullet trains with 10 coaches will initially run on the route. The train will have one business class and nine standard coaches. Senior officials of the NHSRCL, the nodal agency implementing the Rs 1.10-lakh crore project, said bullet trains will also have advanced technology for operation compared to the existing local trains, and a variety of passenger amenities.

The bullet train will have 70 services between Mumbai and Ahmedabad and will ferry 40,000 passengers by 2023.