Mumbai building collapse: Solutions on paper, ground reality remains unchanged

For a city that has seen several building collapses in the past two decades, Tuesday’s Kesarbai Mansion collapse in Dongri came as a grim reminder of how the recommendations of committees formed after every such incident to prevent any further mishap remain only on paper.

After the collapse of Siddhi Sai in Ghatkopar in 2017 killed 17 people, a three-member committee formed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) gave 13 recommendations. One of them was to form a separate cell to look into disputes related to dilapidated buildings. However, a senior civic official confirmed that till date, no such cell has been formed. “The cases are handled ward-wise, by their building and factory departments.”

The committee had also recommended creating a new post of a technical assistant in every ward to inspect illegal alterations to structures, but the ward directory of the BMC has no mention of such a post.

Pankaj Joshi, executive director, Urban Design Research Institute, said, “Setting up committees after an incident is a knee-jerk reaction. We already have adequate framework with regards to maintenance of buildings. We have to strengthen it further. The national building code also needs to be made mandatory and not a recommended framework in the state to regulate construction.”

Siddhi Sai collapsed owing to alleged tampering in the load-bearing columns of the building by an interior designer appointed by Sunil Shitap. When the Dockyard building collapsed in 2013, a general recommendation report suggested that interior decorators should be allowed to work in old buildings only after being certified by a licensed structural engineer.

The recommendation reports submitted after the Gokul Nivas fire tragedy in 2015 that killed four senior fire officials insisted on strict monitoring of illegalities in wards, so did the general recommendations given after the Dockyard building collapse.

Vivek Pai, an urban planner, however, said, “Despite it being mandatory for old buildings to get a structural audit done by a licensed engineer, it is not adhered to. Similarly, there is no constant monitoring in wards.”

First Published: Jul 18, 2019 06:18 IST