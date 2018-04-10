Mumbai civic body says developers won’t get construction nod till they submit debris dumping plan

Builders will have to take adequate steps for disposal of construction debris before seeking permission for new construction in Mumbai.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), a new set of guidelines for disposal of construction debris in accordance with the Supreme Court order of 2017 will be implemented through the Intimation of disapproval certificate (IOD).

The IOD is the first document given by the BMC after clearing the civil plans before construction work.

The circular on the guidelines was issued by the BMC on Friday. It includes details of where the debris can be disposed of.

The civic body has ruled out Deonar and Mulund dumping grounds from the list of spots where debris can be dumped. Before construction, the dumping site will have to be identified by the builder and inspected by the BMC. The site of the landfill will be mentioned in the IOD. The civic body will also conduct regular surprise checks to ensure the debris is dumped at the designated spot.

According to the circular, construction can begin only after the builder has identified a landfill for dumping debris and has a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the owner of the landfill to dump debris there.

The owner will also have to submit a construction and debris plan to the civic body at the time of applying for an IOD.

The BMC can also stop construction if the landfill is not available for dumping debris during the construction.

Those who generate small quantity of debris need not go through the method, but will have to avail BMC’s ‘debris on call’ service, where the civic body picks up and disposes of debris after intimation from the builder.

After the fire at the Deonar dumping ground in 2016, the court had put a stay on all new constructions in the city till the civic body comes up with a plan for disposal of debris being dumped in Deonar and Mulund dumping grounds.

In 2017, the court ordered the civic body to come up with guidelines for disposal of construction waste before lifting the stay on new constructions in the city.