Mumbai college principal, booked for sexual harassment, denies allegation

Juhu police have registered a first information report (FIR) against the principal of a reputable college in the western suburbs of Mumbai, two months after a woman lodged a complaint that she was sexually harassed by him in October 2016.

Hindustan Times has a copy of the FIR, dated February 10.

P Wavhal, senior police inspector of Juhu police station, however, told HT they are still conducting an inquiry and no FIR has been registered. “Once we have completed our inquiry, we will accordingly decide on filing the FIR,” said Wavhal.

A spokesperson for the college refused to divulge details on the matter, while the principal has denied the allegations.

“The allegations are baseless and of mala fide intent. These complaints are being made only to tarnish my name and that of the institute,” he said.

In January, the woman had submitted a written complaint to Juhu police, alleging that she was sexually harassed during a visit to college to attend an event three years ago. She said the principal had touched her inappropriately while shaking hands with her. She also alleged that he sent her an unsolicited SMS the following day. “The accused in this case holds a position of responsibility in an educational institute, where even students can become victims. I hope the college takes serious action against him,” said the complainant.

She said after the incident, she wrote a series of letters to the college management, hoping for strict and immediate action against the principal. However, after not receiving any positive response, she finally submitted her written complaint to the Juhu police in January. “The police took one month to record statements of witnesses as well as officials from the college before they could register my complaint,” she said.

