Mumbai constable helps Guinea national reunite with family after 20 days

More than three weeks after a 28-year-old mentally-challenged man from the West African country of Guinea went missing, a constable of Pydhonie police station found him wandering at MRA Marg on Tuesday.

The constable, Vijay Shinde, had been scanning every CCTV in the city for days to locate Mamadov Alpha Bary, who went missing from a mess for Guinea nationals in the city on March 21.

According to Avinash Nanade, senior inspector of Pydhonie police station, “Bary had an appointment with a doctor in Navi Mumbai on March 20, following which his brother left him in the care of a man named Ali as he had to meet another doctor for his son,” said Nanade.

After checking out from their hotel the next day, Ali had taken Bary to a mess where other Guinea nationals gather to eat.

“There were women too who left for shopping without locking the door. This prompted Bary to leave the premises,” said Kanade.

When his brother returned, he found Bary missing. He then dropped his family at the airport and registered a missing person’s complaint with the Nagpada police.

Shinde said, “I was walking towards MRA Marg when I saw a shabby looking man. I looked at him closely and I suspected him to be Bary.” Nanade said he has been reunited with his brother.