Mumbai continues to sizzle at 37.8 degrees Celsius

The city recorded its third highest February day temperature in five years after the day temperature went up to 37.8 degrees Celsius, 5.7 degree Celsius above normal at the Santacruz weather station. Colaba recorded 36.5 degrees Celsius, 5 degree Celsius above normal.

Day temperatures began increasing from Sunday onwards when Mumbai recorded 37.6 degrees Celsius. A marginal decline was recorded on Monday at 36.8 degrees Celsius.

Officials from the weather bureau said that along with a lower level anti-cyclonic circulation over Gujarat adjoining Maharashtra drawing warm winds from the land (easterly to south-easterly), the sea breeze has been setting in late. High temperatures are likely to continue till the end of the week, said officials.

Last year, Mumbai had recorded 38.8 degrees Celsius on February 19. On February 23, 2015, the city had also recorded 38.8 degrees Celsius, making Sunday’s 37.6 degrees Celsius the third highest February day temperature since 2013. In February 22, 2012, Mumbai recorded 39.1 degrees Celsius. In 2008 and 2009, the highest February maximum was 37.6 degrees Celsius. The all-time high February day temperature was recorded on February 25, 1966.