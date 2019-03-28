Mumbai cops walk streets to help curb crimes

Foot patrolling is set to return to western Mumbai, from Bandra to Oshiwara and Powai.

According to the Mumbai Police, the initiative is a “psychological attack” against those indulging in street crime in these areas and for those without criminal intentions, it is intended to instil greater confidence that there are police officers keeping their neighbourhood secure.

Patrolling parties who cover neighbourhoods in zones 8, 9 and 10 – between Bandra and Powai – have been carrying out their patrols on foot daily since a month, mostly in the evenings.

Manoj Kumar Sharma, additional commissioner of police, west region, said, “It instils confidence in citizens. Along with the technological methods to prevent crime, this kind of conventional method helps establish good relations between the common citizen and the police.”

The original intention behind reviving foot patrolling was to reach areas that patrolling parties may not be able to reach in a four-wheeler or on a two-wheeler. However, officers say there are other benefits. One officer said that foot patrolling allows policemen to speak to citizens and develop a relationship of trust and confidence.

“If any citizen is facing any issue on the road, it gives them an opportunity to approach the police and inform them. The presence needs to be ascertained in a way which makes the citizens feel safe and the criminals keep away from their actions,” said another police officer.

The authorities believe that foot patrolling will act as a deterrent to criminals. “The police stations have been told to do foot patrolling in uniform so that criminals, who at times are part of the crowd, know that they are under surveillance. It is a psychological attack that is being made on the criminals, especially the ones involved in street crimes,” said a police officer.

Former commissioner of Mumbai Police D Shivanandan said that foot patrolling helps officers familiarise themselves with the environment in which they’re working. “I would say that this is a good way to bring down street crime in the city, which includes chain snatching and even women’s safety.”

