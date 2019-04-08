Mumbai couple booked for raping woman, extorting Rs 1.80 lakh from her

The Cuffe Parade police has booked a couple for rape of a 40-year-old woman and extorting money from her.

The complainant alleged that she was raped by the accused after they spiked her soft drink with a drug.

She further stated that the wife of the accused filmed the sexual assault and later used the video to extort Rs 1.80 lakh from her.

According to the police, the victim owns a vada pav stall in south Mumbai.

She alleged that in 2016 she met Ranjeet Chaudhary, the accused. Chaudhary assured her of helping to purchase wholesale amounts of onions and potatoes at a cheaper rate.

“On one occasion, the accused took the victim from Karnak Bunder to Byculla vegetable market in his car. On the way, he spiked her soft drink. The unconscious victim was taken to a lodge and raped by Chaudhary. While the accused was assaulting the woman, his wife Parmila shot a video of the rape on her mobile phone and later started threatening the victim with it,” said a police officer.

From 2016 to 2018, Chaudhary and his wife allegedly extorted almost Rs1.80 lakh from the victim.

“They were demanding more, but the victim stopped paying them. Chaudhary then sent the video to the husband of the victim,” said the officer.

The victim along with her husband then approached the Cuffe Parade police station and filed a complaint.

The Cuffe Parade police registered a case on April 5 under sections 328, 376, 506 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 66 (E) of the Information Technology Act.

The Cuffe Parade police have transferred the case to Pydhonie police station as the incident took place in its jurisdiction.

“We have registered a case against the couple. As the incident had happened in the jurisdiction of the Pydhonie police the case was transferred here and the investigation is underway. No arrest has been made in the case so far,” said an officer from Pydhonie police station.

First Published: Apr 08, 2019 14:03 IST